Chattooga man wins lotto prize
Friday, August 24th 2012, 8:45 am EDT
CHATTOOGA CO., GA (WRCB) - A Chattooga dealership worker is smiling after he purchased a winning lottery ticket.
Bradley Bowman of Summerville bought a Jumbo Bucks Classic instant ticket at the Discount Food Mart in Trion.
Little did he know the scratch off would win him the top prize of $50,000
The 22 year old says he has no immediate plans for his prize.