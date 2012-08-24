CHATTOOGA CO., GA (WRCB) - A Chattooga dealership worker is smiling after he purchased a winning lottery ticket.

Bradley Bowman of Summerville bought a Jumbo Bucks Classic instant ticket at the Discount Food Mart in Trion.

Little did he know the scratch off would win him the top prize of $50,000

The 22 year old says he has no immediate plans for his prize.