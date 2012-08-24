News
Paws for the Cause closer to zero
Friday, August 24th 2012, 8:15 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, August 24th 2012, 8:27 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It was a night to celebrate man's best friend at the 5th Annual Paws For the Cause.
Hundreds of people came out to show their support in the "Getting to Zero" campaign, an effort to end animal overpopulation in Chattanooga and Hamilton county.
The night included live music, and silent auction and the adoption of several new friends.
All the benefits from Thursday's night's auctions go to end euthanasia.