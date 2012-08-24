(WRCB) - We won't see much of a change in our weather through the weekend. Highs will stay near 90 with mostly sunny skies each day.

We may see a little more humidity creeping in Saturday and Sunday, but overall it will be a nice weekend.

Next week is when it gets interesting.

As Isaac continues to make a trek toward the Gulf of Mexico, it will most likely make landfall sometime during the day somewhere between Tallahassee and New Orleans as a category 1 hurricane. The official track has it hitting near Mobile on Tuesday.

There is a chance we could get some rainfall from Isaac Tuesday through Thursday as the storm lifts into the southeast, but it will be highly dependent on exactly where the storm tracks, and when (and if) it gets picked up by a trough that will be developing next week that could push Isaac into the Tennessee Valley. The timing of that will have to be precise for us to get significant rain, but that is certainly a possibility.