CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Do you have dinner out plans for the weekend? We have the Hamilton County Health Department's most recent report card. About 20 restaurants were visited this week. Jack Falcon with the Department tells me that inspectors are finishing up visits to outdoor pools and now will start checking out school cafeterias. No failing grades this week, but remember a failing grade is anything below a 70.



But the low score this week can be found at the China Moon at 5600 Brainerd Road at Eastgate Town Center. Not good news when inspectors find roaches, dirty floors and ceiling, dented cans. Beef, chicken and oysters were being stored improperly. They scored a 75.



This week's high score with a 95, congratulations to the Taco Bell on Highway 58.



If you have a complaint about a restaurant, hotel or motel, daycare center swimming pool, call the Hamilton County Health Department complaint line at (423)209-8110.