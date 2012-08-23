NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - An audio tape of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recorded in 1960 and then mostly forgotten captures him talking about the civil rights movement and relations with Africa.



Stephon Tull tells The Associated Press he recently found the nearly pristine reel-to-reel recording in his father's attic in Chattanooga. His father interviewed King for a never-written memoir.



New York collector Keya Morgan authenticated the tape and is arranging a private sale.



Raymond Winbush of the Institute for Urban Research said there are few recordings of King speaking about his Africa trip or the global impact of the U.S. civil rights movement.



On the recording King says of the U.S. civil rights struggle, "... historians will have to record this movement as one of the greatest epics of our heritage."



