RED BANK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB ) - Red Bank traffic cameras could soon get the boot!

The City Commission will decide next week if it will cancel its deal with the city's traffic camera provider.

Mayor Monty Millard says he wants people to visit Red Bank, not avoid it, because of fears of being ticketed.

He says new laws drastically decreased the revenue generated from the cameras,

No longer making them a good financial investment.

The city can cancel it's contract early next year,

But has to provide a 90 day notice.