CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - The bad guys struck in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 7th. Bobcat of Chattanooga was their target. "They took their necessary precautions as far as having fenced-in areas," Chattanooga Police Officer Daniel Jones explained.

In this case, two chain link fences at the Bonnie Oaks address were not enough to stop them. "Not only did they have to cut the Bobcats of Chattanooga's fence," Off. Jones added, "but they also had to cut the adjoining business', as well."

The crooks apparently took their time stealing five of the new 2012 3400XL models. The result was a $60,000 loss for this business. These are not the familiar Bobcat skid-steer loaders. These are 4x4 ATVs with roll cages, seats for two, and small beds on the back.

How did they move such large pieces of equipment? "As best as they can tell us," said Jones, "once they got the Bobcats, they drove down, through the fences, and then went down Bonnie Oaks south." And, simple as it sounds, that is where the trail went cold...or, in this case, where the mud tracks ended. No way to know if they were then driven onto a trailer or stowed in a nearby neighborhood.

This week, there is no surveillance video. There are no suspect pictures. But, the take in this case should be hard to hide. "There's going to be someone that knows about five Bobcats that have been stolen," said Off. Jones.

Maybe reward cash will persuade them to talk. Or, maybe you just got an unbelievable deal on one of these 4x4s. Let police check it out for your peace of mind. You might even spot some of these workhorses for sale somewhere. If that happens, call Crime Stoppers. "If they see one of these side-by-side ATVs that's got Bobcat, orange and white, it's got a little dump bed on the back of it, call us," Jones said. "Let us know so we can , at least, investigate it for them."