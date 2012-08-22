CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A third arrest has been made in a deadly shooting involving Chattanooga police.

Emory Jackson is charged with facilitation of a felony, for the robbery at a Florida Street home.

Police believe he helped the two men who stormed into the home early Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe it was all drug related.

When police arrived at the home, the suspects were still inside. Officers say Ronald Wright pointed a gun at them.

They opened fire, shooting and killing Wright.