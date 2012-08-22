News
Chattanooga City Council says no to term limits
The cost of city elections is about $100,000, according to the Hamilton County Election Commission.
Wednesday, August 22nd 2012, 3:29 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, August 22nd 2012, 3:29 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) --The City Council on Tuesday rejected proposals to move elections to August and November and to limit members' terms.
The council voted 7-2 against both proposals.
"If something's not broken, you don't mess with it," said Councilman Jack Benson.
Councilman Andraé McGary and Councilwoman Deborah Scott cast the only votes in support of the changes.
Read more from our news partners at the Times Free Press.