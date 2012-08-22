CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) --The City Council on Tuesday rejected proposals to move elections to August and November and to limit members' terms.



The council voted 7-2 against both proposals.



"If something's not broken, you don't mess with it," said Councilman Jack Benson.



Councilman Andraé McGary and Councilwoman Deborah Scott cast the only votes in support of the changes.



