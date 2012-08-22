DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- Dekalb County Sheriff's deputies and a Geraldine Police Department officer went to the south end of Dekalb County Monday to serve a warrant and spotted Joey Dwayne Carnell, age 30, in a building adjacent to the residence and, in open view, in possession of several items typically used in the making of methamphetamine.



Two small bags of a white powder were found in Carnell's possession. A search conducted inside and outside the building uncovered drug paraphernalia and two one-pot meth labs. Drug Task Force agents field-tested the white substance, which signaled positive for methamphetamine.



Carnell was detained and placed in the DeKalb County Detention Center where he awaits bond. Charges include unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of controlled substance- 2nd degree and unlawful possession of controlled substance.