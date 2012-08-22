CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Ted Nugent wants President Barack Obama to move to Cuba.



Nugent, who performed at Track 29 on Tuesday night as a part of his Great White American Buffalo tour, addressed "everybody addicted to freedom out there" as he called on people to vote against Obama in the presidential election.



"Let's see if in November, we can't [tick] off the [jerks] in Washington, D.C.," he said. "Let's send Barack Obama down to Cuba. They've already got socialism down there — just move down there. You're [screwing] up my country."



Nugent, who said he has been visiting Chattanooga since 1967, also told the crowd he was playing America's soul music.



