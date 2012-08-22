News
Unequal pay dispute from Hamilton Co. deputies heads to State Supreme Court
An ongoing dispute over what some consider unequal pay in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is going all the way to the Tennessee's Supreme Court.
In 2010, a group of sergeants filed grievances over the range of salaries.
They said they all deserved the same pay for equal work.
Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the State Supreme Court has agreed to hear the lawsuit.
Justices could hear arguments on the lawsuit as early as January 2013.