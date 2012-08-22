CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - An ongoing dispute over what some consider unequal pay in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is going all the way to the Tennessee's Supreme Court.

In 2010, a group of sergeants filed grievances over the range of salaries.

They said they all deserved the same pay for equal work.

Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the State Supreme Court has agreed to hear the lawsuit.