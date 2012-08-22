CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - City leaders hope tax breaks will bring developers to downtown Chattanooga.

A program, designed by River City Company, aims at luring builders to the downtown area, in exchange for tax breaks.

County Commissioners unanimously adopted the program last week, the city deferred its vote Tuesday night to have more time to research the idea.

River City Company CEO Kim White says Chattanooga is in desperate need of downtown apartments and condos to help bring retailers to town.