KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee freshman guard Derek Reese will miss approximately six months after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Chad Newman, associate director of sports medicine, announced Tuesday night that Reese had surgery earlier in the day at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The freshman from Orlando, Fla., enrolled at Tennessee in the second session of summer school. He was with the Volunteers on a recent tour of Italy, but didn't dress for any of the four games.