NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Titans receiver Kenny Britt is busy strengthening his surgically-repaired knees so he can rejoin his teammates.

He says he's not worried about not hearing from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or what punishment he might receive for his latest brush with police.

Britt met with NFL officials Aug. 6 to discuss his arrest July 20 for driving under the influence when he tried to pass through a security gate at the Fort Campbell Army post on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. He also met with Goodell last August.

The receiver tore his right ACL in September 2011 and had arthroscopic surgeries on that knee in May and on his left knee in June.

Britt posed for photos and signed autographs for members of the 101st Airborne Division who visited practice Tuesday.