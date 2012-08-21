CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A historic cancer study started Tuesday afternoon in Chattanooga and the results could save generations. The success depends on local people stepping up to be studied.

You fill out a survey about your family history, lifestyle, diet, etc. and give one blood sample. Then, every few years get a follow up survey in the mail for the next 20 years. It's called CPS3.

Enrollment just started in the Tuesday at 4p.m. They need several hundred more people to step up by Saturday, saying it could mean the difference between life or death among our kids and grandkids.

Volunteers from ages 30-65 are lining up at Parkridge Medical Center to help fight the disease that for many has hit close to home more than once.

"Cancer plays a very very important role in our family," participant Kevin Lusk said.

Kevin Lusk and several family members are participating the study. They know all too well the effects of cancer.

"We're kind of doing it as a way to remember my aunt," Lusk said.

The disease took his aunt and recently showed up in his dad and uncles.

"It can hit you at any time and you never want anyone to go through that kind of grief or sometimes loss," Lusk said.

Thankfully, his dad is in remission, but now he wants to do what he can to keep cancer from striking other families the way it has his.

"This is just one small way I can give back and hopefully provide some information that will help fight this disease in the future," Lusk said.

Cancer survivors cannot participate in the study, so it's up to community members who have been lucky enough to escape the scary diagnosis Joel Henderson has heard four times.

"The doctor says you've got cancer and every time you hear that you go through the same emotion-- am I going to die?" cancer survivor Joel Henderson said.

He's been fighting for his life for almost his now 8-year-old daughter's entire life. He's recruiting family and friends to participate in CPS3 with big dreams for its findings.

"My goal is that someday cancer will be cured in mine and her lifetime," Henderson said, "Chattanooga can shine and make a difference."

The American Cancer Society says it chose Chattanooga because of its strong community that has a history of helping with the cause.

"Help us change the face of cancer. Help us change cancer incidents. Help us especially change cancer mortality," American Cancer Society of Chattanooga Executive Director Lisa Bishop said.

The enrollment process takes about 15 minutes. It's the only time you have to give blood throughout the 20 year study.