CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The state's oldest co-ed independent elementary school celebrated the 100th day of its centennial celebration on Friday with a "snow day" for students in Chattanooga.

The students, PreK through 5th grade, were surprised with 13 cubic tons of snow on campus Friday morning. Parents were asked to dress children in warm clothes, hats, and mittens.

The children have been eagerly awaiting the 100th day, marked by a large countdown sign on the front lawn.

Mary Bright, a teacher in the Chattanooga schools, rented a small house on McCallie Avenue and started The Bright School in 1913. The school relocated to its current building in the Riverview area in 1963. The school educates students from Pre-K through 6th grade.

As part of the 100-year celebration, the school is selling a commemorative cookbook that features local recipes from noted Bright School alumni and some of the most popular local restaurants.

Events are planned throughout the year including a Guinness World Record set on September 29 for the largest Moon Pie cookie.