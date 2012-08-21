CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Comcast will add as many as 150 Chattanooga jobs to its Polymer Drive office by the end of 2012, according to a news release from the cable giant.



"It's great to be able to add so many jobs here as a demonstration of our commitment to Chattanooga, and to provide excellent customer service," said Jim Weigert, vice president and general manager of Comcast Chattanooga. "And when selecting the location, it was the strength of the local team here in Chattanooga that made the choice clear."



The company has already hired dozens of applicants, but there are still 80 openings remaining, Comcast said.



Read more from our news partners at the Times Free Press.

