Tuesday, August 21st 2012, 9:14 am EDT
Tuesday, August 21st 2012, 9:18 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Construction on the long-awaited new Red Bank Middle School is on schedule.
Hamilton County School officials tell Channel 3 the new facility will open in August of 2013.
Groundbreaking was delayed for several years as disputes swirled over where to build the new school.
The new campus is located behind Red Bank High School, and will have a capacity of about 800 students.