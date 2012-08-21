News
Food guru visits TN Aquarium talks fish, seafood and preservation
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Famous food guru Alton Brown was in the Chattanooga Aquarium Monday, talking fish, seafood and preservation.
Brown says making wise seafood choices isn't just about your health, but the health of the oceans.
He says popular foods like tuna have a chance of running out, because we consume faster than they procreate. But he says squid are an entirely different story.
He says squids are the best choice for your plate because their bodies are almost 100% edible. And they reproduce very quickly, so it's harder to effect its population.
Plus, you can cook them in unlimited ways, like grilling, frying and even scuffing.
Brown is the resident food historian, scientist and commentator on the Food Network Series Iron Chef America.