CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fellow fire fighter.

Forty nine year old Captain Roulus Davis became sick shortly after reporting to work Monday morning at Station 14.

His fellow firefighters tried to revive him with CPR, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Davis served for 25 years.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but it appears Captain Davis died of natural causes.