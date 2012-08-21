CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Channel 3 was on the scene as police covered the 1300 block of Florida Street early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors across the street from the home didn't hesitate to call for help when they saw a home invasion in progress. "One of them had went out on the porch and they seen it happen so they called police," says neighbor Laverne Lively.

Witnesses describe seeing two men crouching under the front porch just after midnight, one had a shotgun or rifle. The suspect with the gun ran inside after his partner kicked in the door. Officers were on the scene within minutes.

"I don't know how many there were, there was swarms of them," says one neighbor who watched the scene unfold from her bedroom window. "Everybody was running, there was policeman up in trees," she explains. "My heart fell to my knees."

Police say the suspect with the gun attempted to get away through the back window but he didn't know the house was surrounded and confronted police.

"I heard, 'Get on the ground, get on the ground!' Next thing I know, pop pop pop pop," explains one resident.

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Major Crimes Unit have identified the suspect that was fatally shot early Tuesday morning as 31 year-old Ronald Lovell Wright.

The second suspect that was taken into custody has been identified as 19 year-old, Kevin Williams. Warrants are being obtained on Williams for three counts of Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Attempted Aggravated Robbery in connection to the home invasion.

Investigators are also in the process of obtaining warrants on Adam Vogelmeier for the following charges: Felon in Possession of a Controlled Substance for Resale, Felon in Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Further charges are pending through the U.S. Attorney's Office with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Neighbors tell Channel 3 the home belongs to Logan Naff who lives there with his girlfriend and two kids. However, they say there's a lot of vehicle traffic and different people living there all the time. They don't believe the break in was random and suspect illegal activity was happening inside the house.

Investigators had received reports of recent drug activity at this residence and believe that was the motive for the home invasion. They spent Tuesday afternoon searching the home and carried away bags of evidence.

Through the investigation, officers found drugs, cash, and firearms in the residence. The Chattanooga Police Department is working closely with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office on more potential criminal charges.

The officers involved in the shooting are Sgt David Allen, Officer Justin Mitchell, Officer Bryan Moody, and Officer Jeremiah Cook.