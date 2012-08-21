WASHINGTON (AP) - Chad Tracy singled in the 13th inning to score Danny Espinosa and lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Washington grabbed a six-game lead in the NL East, handing Atlanta its third straight loss.

Ian Desmond led off the 13th with an infield single off Cristhian Martinez (5-3) before Espinosa tried to bunt and hit into a forceout. Kurt Suzuki then hit a slow roller for an infield hit, allowing Espinosa to take third.

With the infield in, Tracy hit a ball to Uggla, who appeared confused and instead of either trying to get Espinosa at the plate or attempting to turn a double play, he fumbled it, and Espinosa scored the game-winner.

Craig Stammen (6-1) pitched two hitless innings for the win.