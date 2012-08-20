NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Center Mike Fisher has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators.

General manager David Poile announced the $8.4 million deal at a fan event Monday night. Fisher was already under contract for the upcoming season with a $3 million salary and a salary-cap hit of $4.2 million.

Fisher had 24 goals and 51 points in his first full season with the Predators. He says he loves Nashville and called it "just a perfect situation."

The 32-year-old Fisher is married to country music singer Carrie Underwood, and the couple's primary home is in the Nashville area.