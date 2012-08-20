KODAK, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Tennessee erupted for four runs in the eighth inning to snap a 1-all tie and pull away for a 5-1 win over Chattanooga in game two of a five-game series Monday night at Smokies Park.

Despite the loss, the Lookouts (33-24) remain two games ahead of Jackson in the Southern League's North Division.

Junior Lake and Michael Brenly each delivered a two-run double off Chattanooga reliever Eric Eadington (1-2) in the eighth to break open the game. All four runs were earned off Eadington, who gave up three hits and walked two without recording an out.

J.T. Wise drove in the Lookouts' lone run on an RBI-single in the first.

Chattanooga wasted a standout start from Aaron Miller, who gave up just one unearned run on six hits while striking out six in six innings.