CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A north Georgia community is mourning the loss of a teenager who drowned over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Damond Beck went missing in the waters of Chickamauga Creek Saturday night in Ringgold.

Emergency crews recovered his body early Sunday morning.



A friend describes Damond as a reliable friend and says the news of his death is still sinking in.

Around 7 o'clock Saturday evening, Department of Natural Resources investigators say Damond Beck was at Chickamauga Creek with two other friends, when one of them fell in.

Beck jumped in to help but never re-surfaced.



"I didn't know if it was actually the Damond that I knew, and I just found out this morning and I was just very emotional," says Chelsey Miller, a friend.



Chelsey Miller says she's known Damond since middle school, where he attended Sale Creek middle and high.



"We've been best friends since then," she says.

She says the news is hard to take, especially because she talked to Damond on Saturday.

"Recently, I talked to him Saturday," Miller says. "He was going through some tough times. And I asked him why, and that's the last that I heard of him."

And she says it's been tough knowing her friend is now gone.



"I went through some dramatic moments this morning, you know, just crying," Miller says.

Chelsey says she always made a point to keep in touch with Damond, even though he moved to north Georgia in the ninth grade.

She says she could always count on him.



"Very nice, very sweet boy, he liked sports, like any typical male," she says. "He was just a very nice guy."

That's why she asks everyone to keep his family in their prayers.



"It's just real important, because it really touches the family to say you're keeping them in your prayers," Miller says. "It just touches them."

The Department of Natural Resources says the drowning is still under investigation.

They also say autopsy results are still pending.