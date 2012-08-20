KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Luke List is back close to home this week and back on top of the Web.com Tour's money list.

The Baylor School grad and Ringgold, Ga., native secured his third runner-up finish of the 2012 season Sunday at the Midwest Classic in Kansas, which moved him from third to first on the money list with nine events left on the schedule.

Most of List's $309,196 came via his first career Web.com Tour win at the South Georgia Classic in April. That victory launched the former Vanderbilt star to the top of money list for the first time and virtually locked up his spot on next year's PGA Tour by putting him among the tour's top 25 money finishers for the year.

While List has just the one victory, he's carded six top-10 finishes in his third full year on the circuit formerly known as the Nationwide Tour.

List shot a final-round 67 on Sunday to finish tied for second at -15 in Kansas, two shots behind winner Shawn Stefani.