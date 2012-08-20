MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A jury in East Tennessee has begun deliberating in the case of a woman accused of killing a Monroe County election official, whose body was found inside his burning vehicle two years ago.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the jury began deliberating after attorneys gave closing arguments on Monday morning in Madisonville, where Jessica Kennedy is charged with felony murder, aggravated robbery, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jim Miller.

The 60-year-old Monroe County election commission chairman was shot in the head three times and his body was found in the trunk of his burning car in 2010.

Kennedy's attorney John Eldridge said in closing arguments that she was addicted to drugs and mentally ill and her confession to police should not be believed.