The American Red Cross in Tennessee offering a Red Cross license tag
Monday, August 20th 2012, 9:57 am EDT
Monday, August 20th 2012, 1:44 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - There's a new license plate and the proceeds benefit the American Red Cross in Tennessee.
Red Cross supporters now have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and show pride in the organization by purchasing the American Red Cross Tennessee license plate.
The cost for each Red Cross license tag is $35. The proceeds will go to statewide disaster readiness, preparedness and response.
To purchase a Tennessee American Red Cross license plate, supporters may log on to american.redcross.org/tnlicenseplate and pay for their plate via credit card online.
For more information please call 423-265-3455.