CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - There's a new license plate and the proceeds benefit the American Red Cross in Tennessee.

Red Cross supporters now have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and show pride in the organization by purchasing the American Red Cross Tennessee license plate.

The cost for each Red Cross license tag is $35. The proceeds will go to statewide disaster readiness, preparedness and response.

To purchase a Tennessee American Red Cross license plate, supporters may log on to american.redcross.org/tnlicenseplate and pay for their plate via credit card online.