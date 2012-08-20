(WRCB) - We have had some good rainfall over the past few weeks. It has all but eliminated any shortage that we had (still a very manageable deficit of -2.98").

The month of August has helped. So far this month we have received 70% more rainfall than the average this far into August.

The raindrops will be few and far between this week. Expect partly cloudy skies with near perfect weather all week. Highs will be in the 80s with lows around 60 each day.

Today we will see a high of 85. We will warm a little Tuesday with a high of 88.