CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is in the middle of a growth spurt.



The university is expected to have its highest enrollment numbers ever this year, with about 12,100 students expected to begin classes today, according to Chuck Cantrell, associate vice chancellor for communication and marketing at UTC.



That's a 12 percent increase since 2010.



Plans are under way to accommodate a total enrollment of about 15,000 students over the next 10 years. Right now, however, the university's enrollment is outpacing its physical growth.





Read more from our news partners at the Times Free Press.

