Crime Stoppers searching for suspect with aggravated arson and other charges
Monday, August 20th 2012, 6:37 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and other charges!
John Patterson is wanted for probation violation for aggravated assault in Hamilton County. Plus he faces multiple charges of assault and fleeing officers in Georgia.
They say Patterson drove violently hitting two US Marshal vehicles and tried to ram a Catoosa County deputy's car.
If you know where officers can find Patterson, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.