CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Southern 175 Series held their final tournament of their regular season this Sunday, August 18, 2012, out of Chester Frost Park.

The team of Greg Lamb and Jeff Richmond caught a five-bass limit weighing 25.59 lbs. to win first place and $500 in the August Southern 175 Series bass tournament at Chester Frost The duo also took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.94 pounds which earned them an extra $270.

Lamb said, "We fished a shallow water pattern today, and had to switch back and forth between topwater and jigs as conditions changed throughout the day"

The Southern 175 series will hold their 2012 yearend Classic September 23, 2012. The winner in the Classic will receive a brand new Tracker bass boat from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the 10 places:

1st - Greg Lamb and Jeff Richmond with 25.59 lbs., good for $500.00 + $100.00 Dollars from Tow Boat US

2nd - Wes Hardin and Jason Cook with 20.96 lbs., good for $340.00

3rd - Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt with 20.37 lbs., good for $140.00

4th - John Gudel and John Green with 19.76 lbs., good for $100.00

5th - Justin Medley and Chuck Houston with 19.24 lbs.

6th - Anthony Correll and Joesph Shadrick with 18.60 lbs.

7th - Josh Wofford and Tommy Ledford with 16.17 lbs.

8th - Donald Roberts and Tom Kizziah with 16.16 lbs.

9th - Wade Kilgore and Robbie McGill with 14.83 lbs.

10th - Mark Varady and Mark Keith with 13.45 lbs.