CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - TennCare officials say it is getting more difficult for low-income seniors to qualify for nursing homes and other services.

Officials say under old rules, elderly people could qualify for up to $55,000 to pay for a nursing home, adult day care or assisted living if they weren't able to groom themselves. Under rules that began on July 1, TennCare will take an overall assessment of a person's need before that level of funding is allocated.

TennCare spokeswoman Kelly Gunderson said those who don't qualify for the maximum assessment can still get up to $15,000 annually.

The change has led to concerns.

Serenity Adult Day Care Center owner DeNessa Cartwright told the Chattanooga Time Free Press (http://bit.ly/Oj5nnV) that $15,000 might not be enough for the level of care some seniors require.

