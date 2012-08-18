CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the eleventh tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, August 18, 2012, out of Shellmound. There were 27 teams that participated in the event.

The team of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins caught a five-bass limit weighing 15.71 pounds to take the win and the $806 first place prize.

The second-place team of Brent Barnes and Garrett had five fish weighting 15.36 pounds. Third place went to the duo of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr. with five bass weighing 15.11 pounds.

Johnny Leaman and Tim Forester took big-fish honors with a largemouth bass weighing 4.99 which earned them $270.

The Tennessee Valley Bass Club's last regular season tournament will be held next month, September the 8th on Lake Guntersville.

Complete Results:

1st: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 15.71 lb ($806.00) 100

2nd: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - 15.36 lbs ($403.00) 99

3rd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 15.11 lbs ($201.00) 98

4th: Ray Brodie / Steve Brodie - 14.68 lbs ($100.00) 97

5th: David Brockman / Kevin Stone - 14.59 lbs - 96

6th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 12.88 lbs - 95

7th: Robert McDougal / Billy Caughron - 12.54 lbs - 94

8th: James Milling / Buddy Gross - 12.17 lbs - 93

9th: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 11.37 lbs - 92+3=95

10th: Justin Headrick / Paul Pruitt - 11.36 lbs - 91

11th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 10.28 lbs - 90

12th: Barry Wingo / Paul Johnson - 10.16 lbs - 89

13th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 9.58 lbs - 88

14th: Dale Soloman / Ed Ricklefs - 9.34 lbs - 87

15th: Cody Holloway / Cam Steele - 9.29 lbs - 86

16th: Ben Henson / Mark Green - 9.12 lbs - 85

17th: Alan Title / Travis Title - 7.49 lbs - 84

18th: Jeff Bradford / Mark Smith - 4.05 lbs - 83

19th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 2.15 lbs - 82

20th: Thomas Henshaw / Trevor Porter - 1.91 lbs - 81

------: Guy Tatum / Jody Casey - DNW - 25

------: Ricky Murphy / Chad Brackett - DNW - 25

------: Andy Melton / Joe Melton - DNW - 25

------: Brian Cash / Michael Hogwood - DNW - 25

------: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - DNW - 25

------: Kenny Shrader / Steven Lowery - DNW - 25

------: Howie Burger / Tim Cody - DNW – 25

The TVBC would like to the following sponsors for this month's tournament:

- Tow Boat Us Lake Nickajack

- Anglers Warehouse

- Choo-Choo Lures