CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The annual Tennessee Free Hunting Day will be Saturday, Aug. 25th this year for residents of Tennessee. The annual event coincides with the opening day of squirrel season.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides this free day to offer the opportunity for a youngster, friend, family member, or a friend to enjoy the tradition and challenge of a day in the woods. This day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the outdoors.

Tennessee residents will not be required to have a license or permit on the free hunting day, but hunter safety regulations will still apply.