CHATSWORTH, GA. (WRCB) - The Murray County District Attorney has confirmed that the GBI has begun an investigation into former Chief Magistrate Judge Bryant Cochran over his admission that he pre-signed search warrants.

District Attorney Bert Poston confirmed with Channel 3 that a joint meeting was held Friday between him, Judicial Qualifications Commission Investigator Richard Hyde, and Special Agent in Charge (Region 1) of the GBI, Jerry Scott.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Poston requested that the GBI begin a criminal investigation focusing primarily on the unsigned warrants and on the circumstances of Angela Garmley's recent arrest for methamphetamine possession.

The JQC has provided information and documents to the GBI and is cooperating with that investigation.

Poston confirmed that has also been in touch with the Attorney General's Office. At this point, both offices are in agreement that it would be premature for Poston to recuse himself or his office from the investigation.

"At this time, the GBI will be reporting its findings back to me," said Poston. "At the appropriate time, we will determine whether my office should step aside and turn the matter over to the Attorney General or to request the appointment of an outside prosecutor."





Cochran resigned Wednesday, admitting that he had pre-signed warrants.





READ MORE: