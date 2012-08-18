DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for information from the public about a bait and switch scam occurring in the city of Dalton.

Two males representing themselves as "Taylor Roofing" driving a white Ford F-250 with a ladder rack have been contacting elderly females offering gutter cleaning services.





The two give a quote and then after completion, elevate the cost of the repairs approximately three times the original amount.





James William Taylor was arrested on August 16 for theft by deception and is currently incarcerated in the Whitfield County Jail. Taylor is also awaiting extradition to Hamilton County to face similar charges.





An individual representing himself as an employee of "Taylor Roofing" is continuing to solicit business by placing telephone calls to members of the community.



