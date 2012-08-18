HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- An attempt to extinguish a burning couch led to second degree burns for one man, a minor burn to another, and approximately $90,000 worth of damage to a Sequoyah home Friday night.





Homeowner Imogene Jones called 9-11 reporting a house fire at 10800 Jenkins Circle Friday evening. Members of the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved house fire.





Chief Mike Brumlow requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and equipment, with members of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responding to the scene.





According the Ms. Jones, her grandson, Jonas Jones, 26, and family friend Charlie Daniels found a couch on fire and try to extinguish it.





During their attempt, Jonas sustained second degree burns to his arms, shoulders and back and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.





Daniels sustained a small burn to the arm but was not transported to the hospital.





The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.





Damages are listed to be $90,000.





Ms. Jones was uninsured and will be staying with family members.