BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Mark Martin has won the pole for the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Martin posted the top qualifying speed Friday of 199.706 mph on the track's still-new surface. Carl Edwards was second, followed by points leader Jimmie Johnson.

It's the fourth pole of the year for the 53-year-old Martin, who is making only his 15th Cup start this season. It's the 55th pole of his career.

The track at MIS was repaved in the offseason, and Marcos Ambrose qualified for the race there in June at 203.241 mph, the first time since 1987 the 200 mph mark was broken during Sprint Cup qualifying. NASCAR altered left-side tires for the race that weekend, and cars slowed down.