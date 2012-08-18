CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) – Nick Buss launched a towering, three-run shot in the eleventh inning to give the Lookouts a walk-off 6-3 win over the Jacksonville Suns in Friday night action at AT&T Field.

Jacksonville struck first in the top of the second on a solo shot by Kyle Jensen off of Lookouts starting pitcher Zach Lee.

Chattanooga quickly countered in the bottom portion of the second with a run of their own. With one out already on the board, Luis Nunez singled. Brahiam Maldonado then doubled to left to easily plate Nunez and tie-up the score.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fourth, when the Lookouts broke the stalemate. Nunez, once again, got the rally started with a single. Maldonado then singled to put runners on the corners. C.J. Retherford followed with a bloop single to right to bring home Nunez from home.

The Suns mounted a rally in the eighth to tie-up the game. Consecutive singles by Ben Lasater and Kyle Skipworth began the inning. Chris Withrow was then summoned from the Lookouts bullpen and proceeded to strike out Jensen. Withrow then walked Daniel Pertusati to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Lasater scampered home on a passed ball by catcher Griff Erickson. Jacksonville, however, was unable to do any further damage, and the game remained tied, 2-2.

The game went into extra-innings, and Jacksonville scored a run in the top of the tenth on a suicide squeeze by Donnie Webb, but the Lookouts scored a run of their own in the bottom portion of the inning on consecutive doubles by J.T. Wise and Blake Smith.

With two runners on in the bottom of the eleventh, Nick Buss deposited an A.J. Ramos (3-2) first-pitch fastball over the right-field wall to win the game for the Lookouts.

Steven Ames (2-3), who pitched the final two innings for the Lookouts, was credited with the win.

The Chattanooga Lookouts and Jacksonville Suns will wrap-up their five-game series at 7:15 P.M., tomorrow.