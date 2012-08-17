BRIDGEPORT. AL (WRCB) -- On Thursday, The Jackson Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit along with Bridgeport Police served a search warrant at a residence on Brummel Ave. in Bridgeport.

Dakota Guess, 21, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. She was later released on a $1,000 bond. Seized from the location was a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.





During a separate search at a residence on Aldhouse Ave. in Bridgeport the Narcotics Unit and Bridgeport Police arrested three other people.





Kenneth Hardric, 58, was chagred with Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Posses a Firearm; His bond has not yet set.





Barnett Dozier, 20, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree. He was released on a $500 bond.





Ernest Hampton, 33, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree. He was released on a $2,500 bond.





Seized from the Aldhouse Ave. location was approximately 1/4 ounce of Marijuana, five handguns and a shotgun.