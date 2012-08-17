News
Backpacks full of school supplies delivered to Title One schools
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Three thousand students received free backpacks Thursday, thanks to the Nehemiah Project and you.
The Salvation Army partners with the Nehemiah Project to provide the backpacks full of school supplies.
They took the backpacks to eight local Title One schools.
Without the donations, many of these children would not have what they need to be successful students.