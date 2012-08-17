GREEN BAY, Wis. (WRCB) -- B.J. Coleman made the most of his first NFL action last week, but his second preseason stint ended as soon as it started.

Coleman threw his first interception as a pro on his only pass attempt in Green Bay's 35-10 loss to Cleveland on Thursday night.

The former Chattanooga quarterback didn't get the call until the final two minutes of the Packers' preseason opener in San Diego last week. He had an even longer wait in game two, entering with just :59 left against the Browns.

On his first and only play, Coleman was picked off by Emmanuel Davis on a short six-yard throw. Davis returned it 24 yards inside the Packers' 10-yard-line before Coleman brought him down.

Fellow UTC alum Buster Skrine had one solo tackle and a pass defended for the Browns, but didn't see action against his former Mocs' teammate. Skrine is in his second year as a defensive back on Cleveland's roster.

The Packers once again took a long look at backup quarterback Graham Harrell, who struggled mightily. Harrell completed just 12-of-24 passes for 100 yards and threw two interceptions. His lone scoring drive in more than two quarters of action produced a field goal.