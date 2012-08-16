ATLANTA (AP) - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Falcons' Matt Ryan each directed a pair of scoring drives before Cincinnati's reserves held on for a 24-19 preseason victory over Atlanta on Thursday night.

In a matchup of teams that lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season, Cincinnati had the deeper roster.

The second- and third-string players for Atlanta struggled in the second half for the second straight week.

Ryan, who completed his first 11 attempts, finished 18 of 21 for 174 yards and one touchdown, a 2-yard screen to reserve fullback Lousaka Polite in the second quarter.

Spreading out the offense and connecting with nine different receivers, Ryan completed passes of at least 20 yards to Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Julio Jones and Michael Palmer.

Dalton was 8 of 14 for 125 yards and one TD, a 50-yard pass that star receiver A.J. Green caught while running past cornerback Asante Samuel down the right sideline.

The game featured a pair of locals trying to make NFL squads.

Howard High grad and former Tennessee State linebacker Rico Council recorded two tackles, including one solo, in reserve and special teams action for the Falcons.

Former Chattanooga Moc defensive back Chris Lewis-Harris played nearly the entire second half for the Bengals. He finished with three solo tackles and was whistled for an illegal contact penalty. Lewis-Harris' was also credited with a sack when he was nearest to the play when Falcons' quarterback John Parker Wilson ran out of bounds for a one-yard loss.