MARION COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- What started as a Facebook request, turned into thousands of people coming out to show their support.

Fifteen-year-old Kennedy Griffith, daughter of Marion County Superintendent Mark Griffith, has been battling cancer for the past few years.

Thursday night, people from all around the community participated in "Unite for Kennedy."

The idea was to assemble a mass of people in an arrangement that spelled out a special message, which would be visible from a fly over and streamed live for Kennedy to watch.

Kennedy is scheduled to return home from the hospital next Friday.

Close friends of the family tell Channel 3 she'll be traveling in style, riding home in a limo.

WRCB photojournalist Lee Broome was in Jasper to capture the event.