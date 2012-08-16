JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- Deputies in Jackson County, along with Section Police officers, responded to a report of an assault involving a man with gun Wednesday night in the Dutton community on County Road 368.





As deputies and officers arrived, they observed a man later identified as Darrell Dewayne Samples, 26, in a field with what appeared to a handgun. Samples fled but was soon apprehended.





During the pursuant investigation, it was determined that he had been involved in altercations with three different family members, one which had been struck in the head with a weapon.





Samples was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing to Elude a Police Officer, Domestic Violence/ 3rd-Harassment (two counts), Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault, and Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation.



