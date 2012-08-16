GAINESVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- Twenty-three defendants, most with ties to the Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Georgia and its affiliated clubs, have been charged with federal drug and gun offenses arising from a undercover investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI agents and local law enforcement officers cooperating in the investigation arrested 21 of these defendants Thursday, while also executing seven search warrants at the Outlaw Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Cascade Road in Southwest Georgia, the Hoodlums Motorcycle Club headquarters on South Waterworks Road in Buford, Georgia, and the residences of several defendants.





Six indictments charging 20 defendants and one criminal complaint charging three defendants were unsealed today in federal court in Gainesville, Georgia, and 20 of the defendants arrested this morning began appearing before United States Magistrate Judge Susan S. Cole for their initial appearances.





Another defendant, arrested in Dallas, Texas, appeared in federal court there today. Agents continue to seek the whereabouts of two defendants.





The indictments charge crimes including methamphetamine and cocaine conspiracy and possession, using and carrying firearms during the commission of drug trafficking crimes, conspiracy to illegally make and transfer a destructive device, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and knowingly transferring a firearm to a convicted felon. The criminal complaint charges three defendants with obstructing the FBI undercover investigation.

"All but two of the defendants charged in this investigation have direct ties to the Outlaw Motorcycle Club or other motorcycle clubs that are affiliated with and controlled by the Outlaws," said United States Attorney Sally Quillian Yates. "The charges unsealed today allege that these motorcycle club members engaged in substantial drug trafficking and weapons offenses. This case is a big step forward in making sure that these groups don't threaten the safety of our North Georgia communities."

Brian D. Lamkin, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, stated: "Today's arrests of the numerous members of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and those of several of its affiliate clubs represents the unified efforts of our region's law enforcement in addressing a serious and very structured crime problem. The Outlaw Motorcycle Club, its affiliate clubs, and its membership are not above nor beyond the law and today's arrests, the culmination of a two-year intensive investigation, should serve as clear evidence of that."





The criminal charges all relate to acts by individuals or small groups of individuals, and do not allege that any of the criminal acts were performed on behalf of the motorcycle gangs or as an official part of membership in the gangs.

Among those arrested today was Larry McDaniel, also know as Larry Mack, 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, who is the President of the Silver Region of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club. The Silver Region encompasses Georgia and Alabama.



