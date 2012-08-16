RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -- Catoosa County Sheriff Candidate Larry Black filed a formal complaint with the department on Wednesday, claiming that the use of a patrol car and sheriff's badge, along with the current Sheriff, are in direct conflict with department policy.





A press release from Larry Black's campaign claims that current Sheriff Phil Summers has established a clear policy regarding the race to replace him.





"We were shocked to see a blatant disregard for a policy set by Sheriff Phil Summers when the race began," said Larry Black. "We were disappointed that the very commercial that violated his own policy featured the Sheriff."