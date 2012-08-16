Political
Catoosa Sheriff's candidate files complaint over campaign ad
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 2:58 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, August 16th 2012, 3:30 pm EDT
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -- Catoosa County Sheriff Candidate Larry Black filed a formal complaint with the department on Wednesday, claiming that the use of a patrol car and sheriff's badge, along with the current Sheriff, are in direct conflict with department policy.
A press release from Larry Black's campaign claims that current Sheriff Phil Summers has established a clear policy regarding the race to replace him.
"We were shocked to see a blatant disregard for a policy set by Sheriff Phil Summers when the race began," said Larry Black. "We were disappointed that the very commercial that violated his own policy featured the Sheriff."
The Black campaign confirmed a call was received from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office noting that the commercial would be pulled from rotation.