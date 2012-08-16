Gary Johnson flies to Nashville, signs petitions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Libertarian Party candidate for president made a quick trip to Nashville to sign nominating petitions.
According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/NHk9pM ), Gary Johnson came to fulfill a requirement that candidates must sign each petition circulated to support their election.
Jim Tomasik, who directs the Johnson campaign in Tennessee, said he picked up Johnson at the airport Wednesday morning. A presidential candidate must have 275 signatures from eligible voters to get a spot on the November ballot. The campaign was told Tuesday that it was 74 valid signatures short. More than half of the signatures submitted earlier by the campaign were apparently not eligible Tennessee voters.
The campaign had collected hundreds of new signatures by Wednesday afternoon.
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
